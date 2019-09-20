Watch Maren Morris Perform ‘GIRL,’ ‘The Bones’ on ‘Kimmel’

Maren Morris took the stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live to play two of her hit songs, “GIRL” and “The Bones.” The country singer, who performed along with her band, sang and played guitar on “GIRL,” but let her voice do the talking on an emotional rendition of “The Bones.”

Both songs come off Morris’ recent second album GIRL, which dropped in March. Her group the Highwomen, which also features Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby, released their self-titled debut album earlier this month.

“I think a lot of people on my team probably thought I was insane to join a band right in the middle of my own album cycle and tour,” Morris told Rolling Stone. “But when Brandi called to ask me if I wanted to be a Highwoman, and that these were going to be the people involved, I couldn’t say no. I’ve also been touting the same message with GIRL; it’s high time for more female perspectives in the country genre.”

Morris is currently in the midst of her “GIRL: The World Tour,” which continues in the U.S. through November. She is set to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival this weekend and the Maui Songwriters Festival in December.