Maren Morris Wants to ‘Make DJ Gay Again’ After Candace Cameron Bure’s Anti-LGBTQ Comments

Maren Morris knows a thing or two about dragging people who make anti-LGBTQ comments. On Thursday, the country musician — who has long been a queer ally — commented on a viral post that broke down Bure’s recent homophobic comments, referencing fan theories about Bure’s Full House character DJ Tanner, who some thought was gay.

“Make DJ gay again,” Morris wrote on the post, artfully mixing Bure’s allegiance to conservatism with a reference to Bure’s only relevant acting gig.

In the post that Morris commented on, Matt Bernstein — who often posts infographics related to the LGBTQ community — slammed the actress, who, in a recent Wall Street Journal interview, said planned to “keep traditional message at the core” of upcoming Christmas movies with her partnership with faith-based channel Great American Family.

“We’ll let the ratings speak for themselves,” Bernstein wrote on the post.

Morris’ message in support of LGBTQ people comes after the actress addressed her exclusionary messaging, saying she had “great love and affection for all people” and instead of apologizing for her homophobia, blamed, wait for it… “the media” for “seeking to divide us.”

“I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera,” she said. (No one asked, Candace.)

Bure — who left the Hallmark Channel after the network featured a commercial with a same-sex couple — has gotten pushback from other celebrities, including Hilarie Burton, who called her a "bigot." "Make your money, honey," tweeted the One Tree Hill actress. "You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank."

This isn’t the first time Morris has dragged people for their anti-LGBTQ messages. Earlier this year, she called out Brittany Aldean, the social media influencer wife of Jason Aldean, for posting transphobic comments on Instagram.

After Aldean wrote, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase,” on Instagram, Morris commented, “Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their ‘protectiveness of the children.’ Weren’t they putting their kids in ‘Biden-is-a-pedo’ shirts on social media?”