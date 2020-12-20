Year in Review: So, How Was Your 2020, Maren Morris?

So, How Was Your 2020? is a series in which our favorite entertainers answer our questionnaire about the music, culture and memorable moments that shaped their year. We’ll be rolling these pieces out throughout December.

Maren Morris went into quarantine amidst transformation, with her and Ryan Hurd’s son Hayes arriving on March 23rd. Around the same time, her song “The Bones” became a crossover smash, bringing renewed attention to Morris’ second album Girl. Later in the year, Morris was a big winner at the CMA Awards, winning Song and Single of the Year for “The Bones” and her first Female Vocalist of the Year honor. In our year-end survey, she praises Avenue Beat’s “F2020” and Dolly Parton, then looks ahead to the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The album I listened to the most in 2020 was:

Taylor Swift’s Folklore

My favorite TV show to stream during quarantine was:

Great British Bakeoff

The song that will define “2020” for me is:

“Fuck 2020” by Avenue Beat

I’d define my current state of mind as:

Anxious

The viral video I kept coming back to in quarantine was:

Worship Fails Instagram

The old-favorite album I returned to for comfort this year was:

Raising Sand by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

The old-favorite movie I returned to for comfort this year was:

The Family Stone

A new hobby I picked up in quarantine was:

Pottery

The celebrity I’d most want to quarantine with is:

Cardi B

The most interesting thing I learned to cook during quarantine was:

Lots of pasta

The best book I read in quarantine was:

Untamed by Glennon Doyle

Something positive that happened to me that nobody noticed was:

I didn’t kill my basil plant

The mistake I learned the most from this year was:

Not involving myself in every conversation just because I have a platform.

The biggest hero of 2020 was:

Dolly Parton

A word or phrase I never want to hear again is:

Canceled

The thing I’m least looking forward to in 2021 is:

Putting on real pants again

The thing I’m most looking forward to doing when the pandemic is over is:

Touring

My biggest hope for 2021 is:

Our new President and Vice President.