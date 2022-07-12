Marcus Mumford Enlists Brandi Carlile, Clairo, and Phobe Bridgers on First Solo Album ‘(Self-Titled)’

Mumford & Sons band leader Marcus Mumford announced the release date of his first solo album (self-titled) on Instagram Tuesday. The album, which is set to be released on Sept. 16, will feature Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, and Monica Martin.

“In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation, I wrote a song called ‘Cannibal,'” reads Mumford’s hand-written note. “I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making the album, dear to my heart, called (self-titled).”

The album was teased last month during a surprise performance with Brandi Carlile at her show in Los Angeles, where Mumford briefly spoke about her help with the final track on the album.

“As I was in the process of making a record — with the full blessing and permission of the band that I’m still in — [Carlile] heard a couple of songs and put her arm around me and said, ‘I’m gonna help you do whatever it is you need to do to finish this,” he said at the show, per Variety. “And so, we went into the studio the next day and wrote and recorded this song, which is the last song on the record.”

Last year, rumors of a Mumford & Sons split swirled after lead guitarist Winston Marshall quit the band amid criticism for his support of right-wing politicians. Last month, Variety confirmed that the band would not be breaking up.

Mumford has previously released multiple pieces of solo work and compositions, including 2020’s “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and the soundtrack for Apple TV’s Ted Lasso. (The show’s theme song was nominated for an Emmy last year.)