Marcus Mumford Plots North American Tour in Support of Solo Debut

Marcus Mumford has announced a headlining North American tour in support of his upcoming solo debut, (Self-Titled).

The tour kicks off Sept. 19 at the Fox Theatre in Boulder, Colorado and will continue through much of the fall, wrapping Nov. 10 at Massey Hall in Toronto. Mumford will receive support from singer-songwriter Danielle Ponder between Sept. 19 and Oct. 14, while the A’s — a new band featuring Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath and Daughter of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig — will provide support from Oct. 17 – Nov. 10 (except on Oct. 30).

Tickets for all dates will go on sale July 29 at 10 a.m. local time. A fan club pre-sale will begin next Tuesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on Mumford’s website.

Mumford is set to release (Self-Titled) on Sept. 16. The album was produced by Blake Mills and features contributions from Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, and Monica Martin. So far, Mumford has released just one song from the LP, “Cannibal,” which just got a visual helmed by first-time music video director, Steven Spielberg.

Marcus Mumford Tour Dates

September 19 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre*

September 20 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

September 24 – Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival

September 26 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

September 27 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

September 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

October 4 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre

October 6 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

October 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

October 9 – Austin, TX @ ACL Fest

October 10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

October 11 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

October 14 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

October 16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Fest

October 17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

October 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre*

October 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater*

October 21 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

October 22 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

October 24 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

October 25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

October 26 – Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre

October 28 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

October 29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

October 30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

November 1 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

November 2 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

November 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

November 5 – Portland, ME @ State Theater*

November 7 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

November 8 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre – Boch Center

November 10 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall