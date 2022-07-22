Marcus Mumford Plots North American Tour in Support of Solo Debut

Marcus Mumford has announced a headlining North American tour in support of his upcoming solo debut, (Self-Titled).
The tour kicks off Sept. 19 at the Fox Theatre in Boulder, Colorado and will continue through much of the fall, wrapping Nov. 10 at Massey Hall in Toronto. Mumford will receive support from singer-songwriter Danielle Ponder between Sept. 19 and Oct. 14, while the A’s — a new band featuring Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath and Daughter of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig — will provide support from Oct. 17 – Nov. 10 (except on Oct. 30).
Tickets for all dates will go on sale July 29 at 10 a.m. local time. A fan club pre-sale will begin next Tuesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on Mumford’s website.
Mumford is set to release (Self-Titled) on Sept. 16. The album was produced by Blake Mills and features contributions from Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, and Monica Martin. So far, Mumford has released just one song from the LP, “Cannibal,” which just got a visual helmed by first-time music video director, Steven Spielberg.
Marcus Mumford Tour Dates
September 19 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre*
September 20 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
September 24 – Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival
September 26 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
September 27 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
September 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
October 4 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre
October 6 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
October 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
October 9 – Austin, TX @ ACL Fest
October 10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
October 11 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
October 14 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
October 16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Fest
October 17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
October 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre*
October 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater*
October 21 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
October 22 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*
October 24 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
October 25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
October 26 – Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre
October 28 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
October 29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*
October 30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
November 1 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
November 2 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
November 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
November 5 – Portland, ME @ State Theater*
November 7 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
November 8 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre – Boch Center
November 10 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall