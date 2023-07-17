Marcus Mumford, Maggie Rogers Hit the Range and Cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Cowboy Like Me’

The moral arc of the universe may bend toward justice, but it also bends toward Taylor Swift songs. Marcus Mumford acknowledged as much (well, kinda, we’re taking some license here) when he introduced a rendition of “Cowboy Like Me,” featuring Maggie Rogers, at Sommo Fest in Canada over the weekend.

The cover came near the end of Mumford & Sons’ headlining set at Sommo Fest, which had already featured a few surprises after an injury forced Ben Lovett to miss a chunk of the show. In his absence, Mumford played some solo and acoustic songs and also called on some of the festival’s other performers for help. Rogers and Allison Russell both made cameos, with the latter joining on the traditional “Dink’s Song” and both singing on Mumford & Sons’ “Timshel” (per Setlist.fm).

Rogers returned to the stage at the start of the encore, with Mumford introducing the rendition of “Cowboy Like Me” by quipping, “You know, there comes a time in a person’s life, where all there is left to do — the only choice you have — is to play a Taylor Swift song.”

Mumford of course provided backup vocals on the studio version of “Cowboy Like Me,” which appears on Swift’s Evermore and was recorded at Mumford’s studio in London. This time, Mumford took the lead on the song while Rogers provided backing harmonies.

“Cowboy Like Me” has become a bit of a live staple for Mumford, who played it regularly during his 2022 and 2023 tour dates in support of his solo debut, (Self-Titled). Meanwhile, Swift has only played the song live once — though the one time she did on her Eras Tour, it was with Mumford joining as a surprise guest in Las Vegas.