Watch Marcus Mumford Perform Bluesy Single ‘Grace’ on ‘Corden’

Marcus Mumford stopped by The Late Late Show to perform an emotionally-wrought version of his recent song “Grace.” Appearing with a live band, Mumford gave the song a bluesy vibe.

The musician also sat down with host James Corden to discuss his music and his Oscar tattoo.

“Grace” comes off Mumford’s debut solo LP, (Self-titled), which arrived Sept. 16. The album, produced by Blake Mills, features collaborations with Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, and Monica Martin. It also features single “Cannibal,” which got a visual helmed by first-time music video director, Steven Spielberg.

Mumford has spoken bluntly about the deeply personal album, which was informed by the musician’s experience with sexual abuse as a child. Speaking to GQ, Mumford said that “Cannibal” was written while Mumford confronted what had happened to him starting at the age of six.

“Like lots of people—and I’m learning more and more about this as we go and as I play it to people—I was sexually abused as a child,” Mumford told GQ. “Not by family and not in the church, which might be some people’s assumption. But I hadn’t told anyone about it for 30 years.”

Mumford recently kicked off a North American headlining tour in support of the album. The trek continues through much of the fall, wrapping Nov. 10 at Massey Hall in Toronto. Mumford will receive support from singer-songwriter Danielle Ponder between Sept. 19 and Oct. 14, while the A’s — a new band featuring Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath and Daughter of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig — will provide support from Oct. 17 – Nov. 10 (except on Oct. 30). The musician will also appear at Austin City Limits in October.