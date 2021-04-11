 Watch Marcus Mumford Crash Carey Mulligan's 'SNL' Monologue - Rolling Stone
Mumford & Sons singer and his acoustic guitar hijack his wife’s first-ever SNL hosting gig

Marcus Mumford crashed his wife Carey Mulligan’s opening monologue on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

After first-time host Mulligan noted that Mumford & Sons — “or as I like to call it, My Husband & Sons” — had played SNL three times, the Promising Young Woman actress said that Mumford couldn’t be there tonight because he was at home watching the kids. At least, that’s what she thought, as an overly enthusiastic Mumford suddenly appeared in the audience mid-monologue, adding that he left their kids “with the Sons.”

“And I meant to ask, do you know if they booked a musical guest for tonight?” Mumford asked. “If they end up needing anyone, I’m very happy to do it.”

Mumford then whipped out his acoustic guitar, which he strummed for the remainder of Mulligan’s opening. “You’re being that guy who takes his acoustic guitar out at a party,” an exasperated Mulligan said before finally allowing Mumford to join her onstage for the end of the monologue.

In This Article: Carey Mulligan, Marcus Mumford, Mumford & Sons, Saturday Night Live, SNL

