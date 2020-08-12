Marcus King Raises $80,000 With Charity Livestreams, Announces Drive-In Tour

Beginning in mid-July, Marcus King and his band played a series of concerts on a Nashville soundstage with guests including Billy Strings, Brent Hinds from Mastodon, Jennifer Hartswick, Devon Gilfillian and blues singer-songwriter Early James.

The shows were a reminder of what music fans have been missing for the last five months — surprises ranged from a wild cover of Black Sabbath’s “Electric Funeral” with Brent Hinds from Mastodon to an entire Last Waltz-inspired set.

King’s Four of a Kind shows raised a lot of money, bringing in $80,000 for MusiCares, with Spotify matching proceeds donated through their Covid-19 Music Relief Project. “I wanted to give people some variety,” King said of the shows. “If we’re playing a three- or four-night run, we don’t like to repeat material or recycle anything. We are supporting MusicCares and helping musicians in these trying times because they’ve been a success and musicians are getting hit pretty hard not getting to do what we love.”

King is staying busy himself. He just announced a series of drive-in shows, kicking off September 4th in Cape Cod. Earlier this year, King released El Dorado, his excellent second album, produced by Dan Auerbach. “It’s staggering how good he is, how crazy-good his vocals are, how he can go anywhere on the guitar,” Auerbach told Rolling Stone at the time.

Marcus King Trio Drive-in Dates

Friday, September 4 – Cape Cod, MA @ The Yarmouth Drive-in

Saturday, September 5 – East Swanzey, NH @ Cheshire Fair

Sunday, September 6 – Scranton, PA @ Circle Drive-In

Tuesday, September 8 – Morris, CT @ South Farms

Thursday, September 10 – Butler, PA @ Starlight Drive-In

Friday, September 11 – Richmond, VA @ City Stadium Drive-In

Saturday, September 12 – Kodak, TN @ The Smokies Stadium