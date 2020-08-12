 Marcus King Raises $80,000 With Charity Livestreams - Rolling Stone
Marcus King Raises $80,000 With Charity Livestreams, Announces Drive-In Tour

After raising thousands for MusiCares, King kicks off a drive-in tour September 4th in Cape Cod

By
Patrick Doyle

Senior Editor

Patrick Doyle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Marcus King performs on stage at the Crossorads guitar festival in Dallas, Texas on September 20th, 2019.

After raising thousands for MusiCares, King kicks off a drive-in tour September 4th in Cape Cod.

Robert Knight Archive/Redferns/Getty Images

Beginning in mid-July, Marcus King and his band played a series of concerts on a Nashville soundstage with guests including Billy Strings, Brent Hinds from Mastodon, Jennifer Hartswick, Devon Gilfillian and blues singer-songwriter Early James.

The shows were a reminder of what music fans have been missing for the last five months — surprises ranged from a wild cover of Black Sabbath’s “Electric Funeral” with Brent Hinds from Mastodon to an entire Last Waltz-inspired set.

King’s Four of a Kind shows raised a lot of money, bringing in $80,000 for MusiCares, with Spotify matching proceeds donated through their Covid-19 Music Relief Project. “I wanted to give people some variety,” King said of the shows. “If we’re playing a three- or four-night run, we don’t like to repeat material or recycle anything. We are supporting MusicCares and helping musicians in these trying times because they’ve been a success and musicians are getting hit pretty hard not getting to do what we love.”

King is staying busy himself. He just announced a series of drive-in shows, kicking off September 4th in Cape Cod. Earlier this year, King released El Dorado, his excellent second album, produced by Dan Auerbach. “It’s staggering how good he is, how crazy-good his vocals are, how he can go anywhere on the guitar,” Auerbach told Rolling Stone at the time.

Marcus King Trio Drive-in Dates
Friday, September 4 – Cape Cod, MA @ The Yarmouth Drive-in
Saturday, September 5 – East Swanzey, NH @ Cheshire Fair
Sunday, September 6 – Scranton, PA @ Circle Drive-In
Tuesday, September 8 – Morris, CT @ South Farms
Thursday, September 10 – Butler, PA @ Starlight Drive-In
Friday, September 11 – Richmond, VA @ City Stadium Drive-In
Saturday, September 12 – Kodak, TN @ The Smokies Stadium

