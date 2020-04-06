 Marcus King: In My Room Video Series - Rolling Stone
‘In My Room’ With Marcus King

The singer-guitarist performs “Rita Is Gone” and “Wildflowers & Wine” from his home in Nashville

Marcus King was set to tour throughout 2020, with some dates opening for Chris Stapleton. While his live music plans are on hold, the South Carolina-born singer-guitarist shared two songs from the comfort of his kitchen in his Nashville home for the latest edition of “In My Room.”

“Music is kinda like your dog sometimes,” King told us earlier this year. “You feel like it’s the only thing that’s never hurt you. The only thing you can really trust.” Now, with his dog Ziggy his side, the singer-guitarist shares renditions of “Rita Is Gone” and “Wildflowers & Wine.”

To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians FundTo support Marcus King directly, check out his website.

Find Rolling Stone’s Instagram page here.

