Watch 20-Year-Old Guitar Virtuoso Marcin Rip Through Led Zeppelin’s ‘Kashmir’

Twenty-year-old guitar virtuoso Marcin, a.k.a. Marcin Patrzalek, has released a searing rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir.”

Standing inside a parking garage, the Polish percussive fingerstyle guitarist ripped through the Physical Graffiti epic, thumping his hands across the guitar while playing Jimmy Page’s riffs. Tom Morello and Paul Stanley even praised the video, with Morello writing:”Some people are just really talented.”

In 2019, Marcin appeared on the 14th season of America’s Got Talent, making it to the semi-finals. He was signed to Sony Music last year, releasing the singles “Snow Monkey” and “Moonlight Sonata.” His previous covers include an improvisation of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” Dick Dale’s surf rock take on “Misirlou,” and Future’s “Mask Off.” You can see his uploads here.

Last fall, Page spoke with Rolling Stone about “Kashmir” and his collaboration with Puff Daddy that used the music. “You’re a product of your musical environment,” he said. “I’m someone who learned the acoustic guitar and a few campfire or skiffle songs, and then bit by bit learned how to play the electric guitar and developed my own style. I wanted to investigate, like Sir Richard Burton, trying to find the source of the Nile.”