Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Celebrities Go Head-to-head in Jeep Wrangler Celebrity Customs Challenge Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Song You Need to Know: Marc Ribot Featuring Tom Waits, ‘Bella Ciao’

The guitarist and singer resurrect an anti-fascist Italian folk song for the Trump era on a track from Ribot’s new ‘Goodbye Beautiful’ LP

By
Hank Shteamer

Senior Music Editor

Hank Shteamer's Most Recent Stories

View All

“One fine morning I woke up early to find the fascist at my door,” sings Tom Waits in rough and mournful voice on “Bella Ciao (Goodbye Beautiful),” a song from guitarist Marc Ribot’s new album Goodbye Beautiful/Songs of Resistance 1942–2018. It’s not hard to see the modern parallel to this 19th-century Italian folk song, sung during World War II by members of the Italian resistance to protest fascist rule.

Waits and Ribot’s Trump-era update is a lovely, elegiac acoustic chamber waltz on which the singer and guitarist — close collaborators since the mid-Eighties, when Ribot’s stinging electric twang helped define the sound of Waits albums like Rain Dogs — trade world-weary verses and melancholy melodic leads. “This is the flower of the partisan who died for freedom,” Waits sings at the end of the track, his first vocal recording in two years. The song’s video, by director Jem Cohen, blends bleak-looking footage of Washington, D.C., landmarks with shots of recent anti-Trump protests and brief glimpses of pink flowers. One man sits on the street holding a sign, decorated with middle fingers, that says “Screw Donald Trump.”

Elsewhere on the album, guests such as Steve Earle, Meshell Ndegeocello, Justin Vivian Bond and Fay Victor join Ribot to perform a mixture of new and vintage protest songs. Taken together, the material shows how songs like these have always played a key role in struggles against oppressive regimes.

Goodbye Beautiful, which came out Friday, is Ribot’s second protest album of 2018. In April, he and his raw power trio Ceramic Dog, with bassist Shahzad Ismaily and drummer Ches Smith, released YRU Still Here?, an amplified, punk-inspired counterpart to Goodbye Beautiful, featuring songs like “Pennsylvania 6 6666” and “Fuck La Migra.” Taken together, the records make a powerful yin/yang statement, expressing equal parts bitter frustration and steely-eyed hope.

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad