See Marc E. Bassy Propose Threesome in ‘Love Her Too’ Performance

Marc E. Bassy performed a sultry “Love Her Too” featuring G-Eazy on Monday during The Late Late Show With James Corden. Backed by a band that included two backup singers and flooded by seductive red lighting, Bassy’s track finds the pair navigating respective love triangles and proposing turning them into three-way relationships.

“If I love her and I love you/ Could you love her, too?” Bassy beckons on the chorus. “Walking away from her/ I’m afraid to do/ The moment I choose one bae/ One piece of my heart gonna lose.” G-Eazy gets straight to point on his verse. “I’m a Romeo, feel like ’95 Leo,” he raps. “In love with you both, let’s have a trio.”

“Love Her Too” appears on Bassy’s Postmodern Depression EP, which was released in October. The singer recently appeared on former Fifth Harmony singer Dinah Jane’s “Bottled Up,” which also features Ty Dolla $ign.