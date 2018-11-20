Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
Read Next Janelle Monáe's Wondaland Pictures Inks First-Look Production Deal Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See Marc E. Bassy Propose Threesome in ‘Love Her Too’ Performance

G-Eazy joins singer during ‘Late Late Show’ set

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Marc E. Bassy performed a sultry “Love Her Too” featuring G-Eazy on Monday during The Late Late Show With James CordenBacked by a band that included two backup singers and flooded by seductive red lighting, Bassy’s track finds the pair navigating respective love triangles and proposing turning them into three-way relationships.

“If I love her and I love you/ Could you love her, too?” Bassy beckons on the chorus. “Walking away from her/ I’m afraid to do/ The moment I choose one bae/ One piece of my heart gonna lose.” G-Eazy gets straight to point on his verse. “I’m a Romeo, feel like ’95 Leo,” he raps. “In love with you both, let’s have a trio.”

“Love Her Too” appears on Bassy’s Postmodern Depression EP, which was released in October. The singer recently appeared on former Fifth Harmony singer Dinah Jane’s “Bottled Up,” which also features Ty Dolla $ign.

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad