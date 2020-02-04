Marc Cohn Promotes Gun Reform in ‘Work to Do’ Video

Marc Cohn promotes gun reform in his moving “Work to Do” video, the title track from his new collaborative album with the gospel group the Blind Boys of Alabama.

Directed by his daughter Emily, the clip features several people writing inspirational messages on Post-its as the folk artist sings with animated stills behind him. “My dad and I are huge fans of Peter Gabriel’s ‘Sledgehammer’ music video, so this was a nice way of nodding to that,” Emily tells Rolling Stone.

The video was unveiled in time for National Gun Survivors Week. Cohn himself is a gun violence victim, having been shot in the head during an attempted carjacking in Denver, Colorado, in 2005.

“We wanted to find a way that the song and video could have a direct impact on gun reform,” Emily says. “Partnering with Everytown For Gun Safety, a movement of Americans working together to end gun violence and build safer communities felt very fitting.”

Cohn is currently on a North American spring tour with stops that include the Southwest Florida Convention Center in Bonita Springs, Florida, on February 5th and two nights at the Freight & Salvage Coffee House in Berkeley, California, in April. On March 12th, he’ll perform at the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert at New York’s Beacon Theater, with a lineup that includes Jackson Browne, Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews and more.