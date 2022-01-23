 Måneskin Played It Hard And Fast in 'SNL' Debut - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: The Best In-Ear Headphones for Music and Calls
Home Music Music News

Måneskin Played It Hard And Fast in ‘SNL’ Debut

Italian glam-rockers performed global hits “Beggin” and “I Wanna Be Your Slave”

By

Reporter

Sarah Grant's Most Recent Stories

View All

Credit: NBC/Saturday Night Live

Måneskin wasted no time on the stage of Studio 8H, playing their slinky, urgent earworm “Beggin” right away. Lead singer Damiano David moves in a way that can only be described as Big Marc Bolan Energy.

In three-inch leather boots and a heavy smokey eye, bandleader Damiano David sashayed between guitarist Thomas Raggi and bassist Victoria De Angelis, who supplied the licks.

The Italian glam-rockers blasted onto the global music scene after winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 for Italy with their pop-rock song “Zitti e buoni.” But it was the addictiveness of “Beggin” that turned the retro foursome into bona fide superstars.

For their second SNL performance, Måneskin performed their invigorating track, “I Wanna Be Your Slave.”

In This Article: Maneskin, Saturday Night Live, SNL

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.