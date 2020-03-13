Watch Mandy Moore Perform ‘When I Wasn’t Watching’ on ‘Fallon’

Mandy Moore stopped by The Tonight Show to perform her recent song “When I Wasn’t Watching.” Accompanied by her live band, the singer gave an impassioned performance of the nostalgia track, which comes off her recent album Silver Landings.

Silver Landings, out now, is Moore’s first new album since 2009’s Amanda Leigh. She originally released “When I Wasn’t Watching” last fall. The track, produced by Mike Viola, reflects on embracing your past.

“I think everyone’s had the experience of feeling lost and not quite understanding how you’ve found yourself at a certain point in your life,” she said in a statement about the track. “And I think the key is not to judge yourself for that. I’m a big believer in the idea that what you’ve journeyed through is ultimately going to factor into the person you become, and how you’ll greet whatever big challenge you face next.”

Moore created the album with her husband Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, and recently told Rolling Stone that working with him was very encouraging.

“Taylor is truly one of the most unbelievably talented people on the planet,” she said. “I feel so lucky to be under the same roof with him. For the past five years that we’ve been in each other’s lives, he is always at a piano or holding a guitar in his hands — just noodling or practicing or writing a song. It was a foregone conclusion that we were going to make music together, but he has been my biggest champion. He was like, ‘I just want to play guitar on your record. It may be fun to go on the road together!’”