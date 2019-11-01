Hear Mandy Moore’s Folk-Inspired Single ‘I’d Rather Lose’

Mandy Moore has released “I’d Rather Lose,” her second solo single in over a decade. The track follows her recent song “When I Wasn’t Watching” and both are expected to appear on her next album.

On the acoustic guitar-driven track, Moore reflects on a relationship, singing, “Are you happy with your life?/ Am I happy with mine?/ Where is the innocence we left behind?’ And who were those kids/ Who knew where to draw the line?” As the hooky chorus kicks in she confirms, “If the only way to win is by breaking all the rules/ I’d rather lose.”

Moore’s last album, Amanda Leigh, came out back in 2009. Since then Moore’s music has been mostly tied to soundtracks for her acting projects, including 2010’s Tangled and her current TV show This Is Us, for which she covered Linda Ronstad’s “Willin’” in 2017. “The idea of diving back into music after so much time and personal change was really intimidating to me for a while,” she said in a statement around the release of “When I Wasn’t Watching.” “But then I finally realized: I’m the only person who can make this move. It all has to start with me.”

No details have been confirmed about her upcoming album, but Moore told Marc Maron earlier this year that she planned to work on the songs with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and Blake Mills. The singer described the new music as “very personal,” adding, “I mean, I feel like I’ve lived a life in the last 10 years. I have got plenty to say.”