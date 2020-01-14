Mandy Moore Announces First Album in 10 Years, ‘Silver Landings’

Mandy Moore has announced a new album, Silver Landings, due out March 6th on Verge Forecast. The LP is the singer’s first in more than 10 years, following 2009’s Amanda Leigh.

Additionally, Moore has released a new single from the album, “Save a Little for Yourself,” about self-care and learning to love yourself.

“Sometimes writing a song feels like giving myself the advice I know I need the most and it’s often the hardest to heed,” Moore said of the new track. “It makes the song almost a mantra of sorts — something I know I’ll continue learning because it bears repeating.”

She continued: “‘Save a Little for Yourself’ is sort of the other half of a love song that we don’t always talk about or acknowledge. Sure, we should open ourselves up, let people in and love them as wholly as possible, but none of that carries any water if we’re not taking care of ourselves first and foremost. It might not be as romantic, but it’s an equally important part of the equation.”

Moore has previously shared two more songs from the album, “I’d Rather Lose” and “When I Wasn’t Watching.” She’ll kick off a 2020 North American tour on March 20th in Pittsburgh, running through May 9th with a final show in Denver.