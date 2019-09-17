Mandy Moore Returns With First New Song in a Decade, ‘When I Wasn’t Watchin’

Mandy Moore has returned to pop with her first new song in a decade, “When I Wasn’t Watchin’.” The single is the first off a forthcoming full-length album.

Produced by Mike Viola (Jenny Lewis, Andrew McMahon), Moore channels Seventies California pop for the breezy, refreshing new song. In the video, Moore appears alone, performing the song through a series of gorgeous vignettes, including a pool and sepia-toned room.

In a statement, Moore revealed the inspiration for the song. “I think everyone’s had the experience of feeling lost and not quite understanding how you’ve found yourself at a certain point in your life. And I think the key is not to judge yourself for that. I’m a big believer in the idea that what you’ve journeyed through is ultimately going to factor into the person you become, and how you’ll greet whatever big challenge you face next.”

Moore hasn’t revealed further details on what will be her first album since 2009’s Amanda Leigh. Since then, Moore’s music has been mostly tied to soundtracks for her acting projects, including 2010’s Tangled and her hit show This Is Us, for which she covered Linda Ronstad’s “Willin'” in 2017.

“The idea of diving back into music after so much time and personal change was really intimidating to me for a while,” she said in a statement. “But then I finally realized: I’m the only person who can make this move. It all has to start with me.”

This Is Us will return for its fourth season later this month. She will also appear in the action film Midway alongside Nick Jonas, Woody Harrelson and Dennis Quaid later this year.