Mandy Moore Announces ‘Future-Tripping’ New Album ‘In Real Life’

Mandy Moore has announced a new studio album, In Real Life, which arrives May 13 via Verve Forecast, and it’s available for preorder. Her upcoming LP is the follow-up to 2020’s Silver Landings, which was her first new album in more than a decade.

The title track serves as the first single, which she shared on Tuesday.

“So much of this record came from future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: What parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that,” Moore said in a statement. “At the same time, it was about celebrating and acknowledging where we were at the moment and really trying to be completely present in the everyday — which is maybe the hardest part of the human condition.”

Produced by Mike Viola, In Real Life was made in collaboration with Moore’s husband Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes and his brother and bandmate Griffin Goldsmith, Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, keyboardist Lee Pardini (the War on Drugs, Aimee Mann), and bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Sharon Van Etten, Phoebe Bridgers).

Moore said the album is about remaining open and “staying aware, staying sensitive and empathetic to the people around me. There’s something about expressing myself through lyrics and melody that makes me feel whole, and I see it as a privilege to have that outlet,” she explained. “And even though this album is very specific to me and my experience — there’s songs about my baby, my husband, my father, my friends — I hope everyone’s able to see their own lives in it. I hope they’re able to come along on the journey with me, and put themselves in the driver’s seat.”

She will embark on a North American tour following In Real Life‘s release; the trek marks her first tour in more than a decade. It kicks off on June 10 at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, Georgia, and wraps up at Newport Folk Festival on July 24 in Newport, Rhode Island.

In Real Life Tracklist

1. “In Real Life”

2. “Heartlands”

3. “Little Dreams”

4. “Just Maybe”

5. “Living in the in Between”

6. “In Other Words”

7. “Four Moons”

8. “Little Victories”

9. “Heavy Lifting”

10. “Brand New Nowhere”

11. “Every Light”

2022 North American Tour Dates

June 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

June 11 – Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Music Hall

June 12 – Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre of Durham

June 14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

June 15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

June 17 – Williamsburg, VA @ The Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg

June 18 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Music Box at the Borgata

June 19 – Boston, MA @ Royale

June 21 – Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

June 22 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ The Danforth Music Hall

June 23 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

June 25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

July 6 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center

July 07 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

July 08 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

July 10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

July 11- Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

July 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

July 14 – Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

July 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

July 17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

July 18 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

July 20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

July 21 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

July 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

July 24 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival