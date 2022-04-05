Mandy Moore Romanticizes Mundane Moments on Nostalgic New Single ‘Little Dreams’

On Mandy Moore’s latest single “Little Dreams” — an orchestral track with a percussive kick — the singer and songwriter zooms in on the bigger picture. Romanticizing the minute details of the mundane and overlooked moments in life, she finds comfort in simplicity.

“I wanted to write a song about how a life is comprised of these seemingly mundane moments that ultimately all piece together to form something greater,” Moore shared in a statement. “It’s about the little things we look back on with such nostalgia when we’re reflecting on a particular point in time: the walk you took with someone right after it had rained, or the drive when someone introduced you to a record that wound up becoming one of your favorites. It doesn’t always have to be about the flashy things that scream out to us—it’s all those quieter, simpler moments that are worth recognizing and celebrating too.”

“Little Dreams” will appear on Moore’s forthcoming seventh studio album In Real Life, out May 13. Like the album’s previously released title track, the new single celebrates the record’s in-the-moment theme. For the first time, the musician and actress is slowing down to examine the little details that often get lost in the rush of life.

“So much of this record came from future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: What parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that,” Moore said of In Real Life in a statement. “At the same time, it was about celebrating and acknowledging where we were at the moment and really trying to be completely present in the everyday — which is maybe the hardest part of the human condition.”

In Real Life follows the singer’s last full-length release, 2020’s Silver Landings, and precedes her first tour in over a decade: an expansive trek through North America kicking off at Atlanta, Georgia’s Variety Playhouse on Friday, June 10.

Moore added: “And even though this album is very specific to me and my experience — there’s songs about my baby, my husband, my father, my friends — I hope everyone’s able to see their own lives in it. I hope they’re able to come along on the journey with me, and put themselves in the driver’s seat.”