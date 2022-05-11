Mandy Moore Showcases Intimate Single ‘In Real Life’ on ‘Fallon

Mandy Moore appeared on The Tonight Show to perform her reflective single, “In Real Life.” The song, which she played with her band, finds Moore reflecting upon the excitement and trepidation of parenthood.

“In Real Life” appears on Moore’s new LP of the same name, out May 13 via Verve Forecast. The album, produced by Mike Viola, followed 2020’s Silver Landings — which marked the singer’s first new album in more than a decade. Moore unveiled a music video for “In Real Life” in March featuring her son Gus, along with appearances from numerous celebrity friends.

In Real Life was made alongside Moore’s husband, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, along with a slew of collaborators — including Goldsmith’s brother and bandmate Griffin Goldsmith, Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, keyboardist Lee Pardini (the War on Drugs, Aimee Mann), and bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Sharon Van Etten, Phoebe Bridgers).

Moore sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to discuss the album, as well as how her role on This Is Us inspired her to write new music. The singer and actress also suggested that fans take a day off after watching the upcoming finale of the beloved nBC drama.





Moore will embark on a North American tour in support of In Real Life, marking her first tour in more than a decade. It kicks off on June 10 at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, Georgia, and wraps up at Newport Folk Festival on July 24 in Newport, Rhode Island.