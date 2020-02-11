 Mandy Moore Looks Back on Her Teenage Music Career in 'Fifteen' Video - Rolling Stone
Mandy Moore Looks Back on Her Teenage Music Career in ‘Fifteen’ Video

Silver Landings is out March 6th

Mandy Moore reflects on her early music career in "Fifteen," the latest single from her upcoming album 'Silver Landings,' out March 6th.

Mandy Moore reflects on her early music career as a teenager in “Fifteen,” the latest single from her upcoming album Silver Landings, out March 6th.

In the song, Moore details the pride she feels towards her younger self — she’s “still a part of me,” she sings — while fully coming into her own as a mature artist.

“It’s been a full circle journey to embrace who I was as a teenager starting off in this industry and forgive my past self for judging her so harshly,” Moore wrote about the single. “For years, I apologized for the creative output of that time but in the making of this new collection of music, I was able to process so much and have come to have great affection for that young girl, that part of me, because she’s the reason I’m here today.”

Moore also released a video for “Fifteen,” filmed live with a full band at United Studio B in Los Angeles, where the majority of Silver Landings was recorded.

Silver Landings will be Moore’s first album in 10 years, following 2009’s Amanda Leigh. She previously shared the album tracks “I’d Rather Lose,” “When I Wasn’t Watching” and “Save a Little for Yourself.” She also recently added two dates to her upcoming 2020 North American tour at the Massey Theatre in Vancouver (May 4th) and the Ace Theater in Los Angeles (May 16th).

