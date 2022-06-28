Mandy Moore Cancels Remainder of 2022 Tour Dates to Focus on Her Pregnancy, Health

Mandy Moore is getting off the road to focus on her health. On Tuesday, the singer announced that she is canceling the rest of her 2022 shows to focus on her pregnancy.

“When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed,” she wrote on Instagram.

Moore thanked fans who had come to see her shows earlier this year, saying it had been an “absolute dream to return to the stage,” but said it was time to prioritize her wellbeing.

“I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home,” she wrote, before thanking fans for respecting her decision. “I can’t wait to get back out there soon to bring this music and show your way!!”

Moore was on the road promoting her May 13 LP In Real Life and started a summer tour in Atlanta on June 10. She was set to perform through the end of July.

Earlier this month, she announced that she was expecting her second baby with husband Taylor Goldsmith after sharing a photo of her one-year-old Gus in a “big brother” shirt.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” Moore wrote. “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!”

Moore’s album featured singles such as “In Real Life,” written about becoming a mom, and songs like “Little Dreams,” and “Four Moons.”