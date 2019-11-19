Mandy Moore Announces 2020 North American Tour

Mandy Moore has announced a North American tour for 2020, her first major tour in over a decade. It kicks off March 20th in Pittsburgh at the Benedum Center, with Moore playing shows in New York, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco, Dallas and more before wrapping May 9th at Denver’s Gothic Theatre.

“It’s been over a decade since I’ve hit the road but I am thrilled to put together an intimate, elevated evening of new and old tunes, performed with a superb group of musicians,” Moore said in a statement. “I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse. It just feels good to be sharing this side of me again in its purest form, a real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe.”

Moore’s artist pre-sale for the tour will begin Wednesday, November 20th at 10:00 a.m. local, with a Spotify pre-sale running alongside it. Both pre-sales will end Thursday, November 21st at 10:00 p.m. local time. General on-sale will begin Friday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local.

Moore’s last album was 2009’s Amanda Leigh. After taking a hiatus from music and pursuing her acting career, the singer released two singles earlier this year, “When I Wasn’t Watching” and “I’d Rather Lose.”

Mandy Moore 2020 North American Tour

March 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center w/ Bedouine

March 21 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Music Box at the Borgata w/ Bedouine

March 22 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre w/ Bedouine

March 24 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

March 26 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre w/ Bedouine

March 27 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre w/ Bedouine

March 30 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center w/ Bedouine

March 31 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center w/ Bedouine

April 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theatre w/ Bedouine

April 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Woodruff Arts Center w/ Bedouine

April 4 – Birmingham, Al @ Lyric Theatre w/ Bedouine

April 5 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium w/ Bedouine

April 7 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre w/ Bedouine

April 8 – Orlando, FL @ Bob Carr Theatre w/ Bedouine

April 9 – Tampa, FL @ Straz Center w/ Bedouine

April 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre w/ Bedouine

April 18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre w/ Bedouine

April 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre w/ Bedouine

April 21 – Kansas City, MO @ UPtown Theatre w/ Madison Cunningham

April 23 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre w/ Madison Cunningham

April 24 – Houston, TX @ Cullen Performing Arts Center w/ Madison Cunningham

April 25 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater w/ Madison Cunningham

April 27 – Phoenix, TX @ Orpheum Theatre w/ Madison Cunningham

May 1 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre w/ Madison Cunningham

May 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre w/ Madison Cunningham

May 5 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater w/ Madison Cunningham

May 6 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre w/ Madison Cunningham

May 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater w/ Madison Cunningham

May 9 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre w/ Madison Cunningham