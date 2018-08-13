Manchester Orchestra, the Front Bottoms Plot Joint Tour

Manchester Orchestra and the Front Bottoms will unite for a fall U.S. tour. The indie-rock bands’ co-headlining, 20-date trek launches November 21st in Atlanta, Georgia (with Manchester Orchestra’s annual Thanksgiving celebration) and concludes December 18th in Lowell, Massachusetts.
General tickets go on sale Friday, August 16th at 10 a.m. ET. Fan club pre-sales begin Monday, the 13th at noon local time; a Spotify pre-sale kicks off Tuesday, August 14th at 10 a.m. local time, and a Citi Card pre-sale begins Wednesday, August 15th at 10 a.m. local time.
Manchester Orchestra – who released their fifth LP, A Black Mile to the Surface, in July 2017 – have other concerts scheduled prior to the joint jaunt, including dates at Austin City Limits, Cal Jam and Austin City Limits.
The Front Bottoms issued their sixth album, Going Grey, in October 2017; they followed with their Ann EP in May.
Manchester Orchestra and the Front Bottoms Tour Dates
November 21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Stuffing @ Fox Theatre
November 23 – Raleigh NC @ The Ritz
November 24 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
November 25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
November 27 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
November 28 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
November 29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
December 1 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
December 2 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
December 3 – Clive, IA @ 7 Flags
December 5 – Madison WI @ The Sylvee
December 7 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit
December 8 – TBA
December 10 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
December 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
December 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
December 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
December 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
December 16 – TBA @ Champagne Jam
December 18 – Lowell MA @ Tsongas Center
