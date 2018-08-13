Manchester Orchestra, the Front Bottoms Plot Joint Tour

Manchester Orchestra and the Front Bottoms will unite for a fall U.S. tour. The indie-rock bands’ co-headlining, 20-date trek launches November 21st in Atlanta, Georgia (with Manchester Orchestra’s annual Thanksgiving celebration) and concludes December 18th in Lowell, Massachusetts.

General tickets go on sale Friday, August 16th at 10 a.m. ET. Fan club pre-sales begin Monday, the 13th at noon local time; a Spotify pre-sale kicks off Tuesday, August 14th at 10 a.m. local time, and a Citi Card pre-sale begins Wednesday, August 15th at 10 a.m. local time.

Manchester Orchestra – who released their fifth LP, A Black Mile to the Surface, in July 2017 – have other concerts scheduled prior to the joint jaunt, including dates at Austin City Limits, Cal Jam and Austin City Limits.

The Front Bottoms issued their sixth album, Going Grey, in October 2017; they followed with their Ann EP in May.

Manchester Orchestra and the Front Bottoms Tour Dates

November 21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Stuffing @ Fox Theatre

November 23 – Raleigh NC @ The Ritz

November 24 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

November 25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

November 27 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

November 28 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

November 29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

December 1 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

December 2 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

December 3 – Clive, IA @ 7 Flags

December 5 – Madison WI @ The Sylvee

December 7 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit

December 8 – TBA

December 10 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

December 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

December 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

December 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

December 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

December 16 – TBA @ Champagne Jam

December 18 – Lowell MA @ Tsongas Center