Manchester Orchestra to Play Full ‘A Black Mile to the Surface’ Album for Livestream

Manchester Orchestra will perform their most recent album, 2017’s A Black Mile to the Surface, in its entirety for a streamed performance.

A trailer for the film shows the group facing each other while playing in a dizzying array of lights. The broadcast will take place on their YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. They’ll replay the film on Saturday at 3 p.m. The streams will be free to watch.

The group filmed the performance at Asheville, North Carolina’s Echo Mountain, one of the studios where they cut the record. Brooks Tipton and Grouplove’s Ben Homola will make guest appearances during the show.

“We wanted to create a really special live performance for our fans, seeing as we haven’t been able to be together in quite a while,” the group said in a joint statement on Instagram. “So we returned to the place where we recorded A Black Mile to the Surface and played the album in its entirety. We are so excited to share this film, for free, to everybody. This album and your reception to it has exceeded our expectations, and we felt this the best way to thank you all for supporting our music. This feels like the perfect way to close the Black Mile chapter, and I’m excited to say that this is more than just a concert. It’s also the beginning.”

Paste reports that the band will participate in a preshow virtual event where fans will be able to ask questions. Brooklyn Vegan will moderate the first one.