Man Arrested After Making Bomb Threat at Doja Cat Concert

A man was arrested Saturday outside a free Doja Cat concert in Indianapolis after attempting to jump the line by making a bomb threat.

The crowd in the vicinity of the security line at the downtown Indianapolis outdoor venue was briefly cleared by police following the threat. Authorities investigated the veracity of the threat and soon discovered that the man’s backpack was empty.

The incident occurred moments before gates for the event opened at 5 p.m.; entry into the concert site was delayed for roughly 20 minutes, and Doja Cat’s concert continued as scheduled.

“A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack,” Deputy Chief Joshua Barker told the Indianapolis Star. “Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”

The man, whose identity was not revealed by police, was taken into custody; however, he was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants, as the investigation into the bomb threat is “still ongoing,” the IMPD said in a statement.

Rolling Stone‘s current cover star Doja Cat performed the free outdoor Indianapolis concert — a first-come, first-serve event for the thousands who attended — as part of the city’s festivities around the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday.