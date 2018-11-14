Man Arrested in Alleged Tekashi 6ix9ine Robbery Incident

A 31-year-old man, Anthony Jamel Ellison, has been arrested and charged for allegedly attempting to rob rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in July, The New York Post reports.

The alleged incident took place July 22nd, with Tekashi 6ixNine claiming he was kidnapped and robbed of $750,000 in jewelry and $20,000 in cash after a video shoot. Ellison was indicted by a grand jury at the end of October, while he was officially arrested and charged November 6th.

A representative for Tekashi 6ix9ine did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Ellison – who was reportedly part of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s management group before the rapper’s career took off – faces robbery and firearms charges, though he was not charged with kidnapping. Ellison has reportedly pled not guilty to all charges. He’s due back in court January 8th.

Per Tekashi 6ix9ine, the alleged incident took place in Brooklyn, New York at around 4:30 in the morning when a sedan bumped into his SUV. The rapper claims two gunmen got out of the sedan, approached the SUV and took the cellphone belonging to the SUV’s driver. The gunmen then allegedly struck Tekashi and forced him into their car. The drivers then took Tekashi to the home belonging to the mother of his child, at which point the rapper was allegedly forced to call someone inside and tell them to bring down the money and the jewelry. Tekashi said he was eventually able to break free, after which he went to a local police precinct to report the incident before going to the hospital.

Ellison’s arrest comes just one week after gunshots were fired on the set of a video shoot involving Tekashi 6ix9ine, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj. Last month, Tekashi was sentenced to four years probation and 1,000 hours of community service for charges stemming from a 2015 “youthful offender” plea deal in which he admitted to using a 13-year-old child in a sexual performance.