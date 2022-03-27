See Mammoth WVH Honor Taylor Hawkins With ‘My Hero’ Cover

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins with an emotional rendition of Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” during the band’s concert Saturday in Boston.

Introducing the song, a choked-up Van Halen told the crowd that the drummer, who died Friday at the age of 50, “was a hero to me, and a hero to all of us, and a hero to countless people, so we feel this is necessary.”

Mammoth WVH then launched into the Foo Fighters’ 1997 classic, with Van Halen first helping out on drums before taking centerstage for “My Hero.”

Van Halen previously tweeted following news of Hawkins’ death in Bogota, Colombia, “I’ll never forget meeting Taylor on tour in San Diego in 2012. He was such a ridiculously kind man. The dude just emanated cool. Him, my pops and I talked for as long as we could until we had to leave.”

He continued, “An incredible drummer and singer, he was a constant inspiration to me throughout my entire life. This is like a kick in the gut… You’ll be so sorely missed, Taylor.”

Following Hawkins’ death, countless artists have turned to social media to remember the beloved member of the music community, while artists like Elton John and Liam Gallagher have paid tribute to Hawkins onstage.