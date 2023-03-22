Mammoth WVH Preview Second Album With New Track ‘Another Celebration at the End of the World’

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH returns this summer with their sophomore album Mammoth 2, the first single for which was released Wednesday, “Another Celebration at the End of the World.”

“I knew that I wanted the new album to contain elements of what people heard on the debut, but also giving me a chance to branch out a bit,” Van Halen said in a statement.

“‘Another Celebration at the End of the World’ is definitely a song that showcases what people can expect from the new album. It is a high-energy rocker with some fun guitar moments on it. I also pushed myself vocally and it is a song I can’t wait to get out and play live. I can see it being a fixture in our live set moving forward.”

Keeping with the theme of Van Halen picking up where he left off with his debut, the “Another Celebration at the End of the World” finds the frontman faux-firing his backing band from the “Don’t Back Down” video — the last visual from his debut album — and replacing them with his current live band: guitarists Frank Sidoris and Jon Jourdan, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garrett Whitlock.

The 10-song Mammoth 2, available to preorder now ahead of its August 4 release, was recorded at Eddie Van Halen’s own 5150 Studios in Los Angeles and produced by Wolfgang’s friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskett. The album is also Mammoth WVH’s first under their new deal with BMG.

Absent from the album is “I Don’t Know at All,” one of the new songs that Mammoth WVH was road-testing while on tour last year. As Wolfgang told Rolling Stone in July 2022 when asked whether the track would make his sophomore album, “Most likely. I really like it. I don’t know if it’ll be a single or anything. But it’s a song idea that was left over from the first album. There’s about seven or 10 ideas left over that were written around that time. And since then, I’ve written many, many more. So there’s a lot to pick from.”

Mammoth WVH are currently on the road in support of Alter Bridge; the band will also spend the summer serving as special guest on both Metallica’s and Def Leppard/Motley Crue’s tours. Trending Ed Sheeran Confesses: Tears, Trauma, and Those Bad Habits ‘Succession’ Goes Out Guns Blazing in Deliciously Dark Season 4 Depeche Mode's 'Memento Mori' Is a Bleak Celebration Mar-a-Lago Prosecutors Claim Trump Lied to His Own Attorneys: Report

Mammoth 2 Track List

1. “Right?”

2. “Like a Pastime”

3. “Another Celebration at the End of the World”

4. “Miles Above Me”

5. “Take a Bow”

6. “Optimist”

7. “I’m Alright”

8. “Erase Me”

9. “Waiting”

10. “Better Than You”