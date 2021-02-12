Mammoth WVH Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute ‘Distance’ on ‘Kimmel’

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH performed his debut single “Distance,” a tribute to his late father Eddie Van Halen, on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

While Mammoth WVH is a one-man studio entity, the Kimmel performance served as the debut of the band’s touring unit. The track was penned while Eddie was battling cancer and Wolfgang was “imagining what my life would be without him and how terribly I’d miss him.”

The performance came just hours after the bassist announced the Mammoth WVH self-titled debut album, which features the previously released “Distance” as a bonus track. Proceeds from that song support Eddie’s favorite charity, Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation.

“I just get in there and play,” Wolfgang Van Halen told Rolling Stone. “What my dad always said is the reason the rhythm section is so tight is, it’s me. Normally with a great rhythm section, they’re really tight because they know exactly what each other are doing. When it comes to drums, and bass, I know exactly what I did with each part so I can kind of react with it, and it goes hand in hand.”