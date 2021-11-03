Mammoth WVH, Dirty Honey Set ‘Young Guns’ Co-Headlining Tour

Following a stint opening for Guns N’ Roses, Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH will embark on a co-headlining trek in 2022 with fellow up-and-coming rockers Dirty Honey.

The 30-date Young Guns Tour kicks off Jan. 21, 2022, at Chicago’s House of Blues and traverses all corners of the U.S. (and Toronto) before concluding Mar. 5 in Indio, California. Check out the tour site for ticket on-sale information.

Like Mammoth WVH, Dirty Honey spent the summer under the tutelage of an established rock band, with the Los Angeles-based blues-rockers serving as special guests on the Black Crowes’ reunion tour. Along the way, Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey played one gig together in Charleston, South Carolina.

“We played one co-headline show with Dirty Honey back in September. As soon as the night was over, we knew this would be a great package to take across the U.S.,” Wolfgang Van Halen said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to share the stage with them and give all of the fans an unforgettable night of rock music.”

Dirty Honey’s Marc LaBelle added, “People who come to our shows are going to see two bands who are looking to prove that rock & roll is definitely very much alive and well. We both carry the weight of that on our shoulders, and there’s a lot to prove.”

Both Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey released their self-titled debut albums in 2021.

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Tour Dates

January 21 – House of Blues – Chicago, IL

January 22 – The Rave- Milwaukee, WI

January 24 – The Bluestone – Columbus, OH

January 25 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

January 26 – The Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, OH

January 28 – State Theatre – Portland, ME

January 29 – Big Night Live – Boston, MA

January 30 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

February 1 – Webster Hall – New York, NY

February 2 – Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ

February 4 – Rams Head Live – Baltimore, MD

February 5 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

February 6 – The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC

February 8 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

February 9 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

February 11 – Hard Rock Orlando – Orlando, FL

February 12 – The Plant – Dothan, AL

February 15 – The Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX

February 16 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX

February 18 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

February 20 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

February 21 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

February 22 – Revolution – Boise, ID

February 24 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

February 25 – House of Blues – Las Vegas, NV

March 1 – House of Blues – San Diego, CA

March 2 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

March 4 – The Marquee – Tempe, AZ

March 5 – Fantasy Casino – Indio, CA