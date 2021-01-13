Year in Review: So, How Was Your 2020, Maluma?

So, How Was Your 2020? is a series in which our favorite entertainers answer our questionnaire about the music, culture and memorable moments that shaped their year.

For Colombian pop star Maluma, 2020 posed an opportunity for reflection – and new music. His latest album, Papi Juancho, was made while in quarantine. Despite the isolating circumstances, Mulamu tells Rolling Stone that the LP is one of his favorite albums that he has made to date. When he wasn’t working on Papi Juancho, Maluma found the time to learn how to surf, improve his culinary skills, and rewatch Titanic (more than once).

The album I listened to the most in 2020 was:

I really have to say my 2020 album Papi Juancho. It is one of my favorite albums in my career and I truly had an amazing creative process making it during quarantine.

My favorite TV show to stream during quarantine was:

I became obsessed with Vis a Vis: El Oasis. It’s a show on Netflix.

The song that will define “2020” for me is:

Justin Bieber’s “Holy.”

I’d define my current state of mind as:

My current state of mind is BALANCED. I have reflected during this year to find the balance that I needed for my ongoing growth.

The viral video I kept coming back to in quarantine was:

One video that inspired me that went viral was a man in a wheelchair in front of a horse, wanting to stand up to get close to the horse. It was very inspiring to see his strength and determination.

The old-favorite album I returned to for comfort this year was:

Funny enough, my old-favorite album that I played this year was The 20/20 Experience by Justin Timberlake. Perfect album for the same numerals.

The old-favorite movie I returned to for comfort this year was:

I don’t know why, but I watched Titanic several times during quarantine.

A new hobby I picked up in quarantine was:

I have picked up wave surfing. The body’s endurance and balance is incredible and fun.

The celebrity I’d most want to quarantine with is:

Definitely Kendall Jenner. She has been a celebrity crush for a while.

The most interesting thing I learned to cook during quarantine was:

I have gotten better at doing breakfast. I have been able to master eggs mixed with many ingredients. I enjoyed making breakfast as that is the start to your day.

The best book I read in quarantine was:

To be honest I didn’t read during this quarantine… I was just happy to surround myself with my family as I am on tour all of the time.

Something positive that happened to me that nobody noticed was:

That family is everything and loyal. That’s all we have is the love that came from your roots.

The mistake I learned the most from this year was:

The biggest mistake is patience. Patience has been a topic with this world we live in now.

My biggest hope for 2021 is:

Peace and love and let keep our planet clean, and focus on education, because whether you have the means or not – it’s a tool to be creative.