Maluma Forgot His Lyrics While Performing With J-Lo

Maluma stopped by The Tonight Show to discuss Marry Me, his new film with Jennifer Lopez, and his recent collaboration with Hennessy. In the interview, Maluma admitted he forgot the lyrics to a song while filming a scene for the movie with Lopez at Madison Square Garden.

“I was performing with Jennifer,” he recalled. “She came like a queen and I just wanted to hug her. But, we had a teleprompter because I didn’t know the lyrics to the song. And then I started singing and I forgot the lyrics. And I saw the teleprompter and the teleprompter went off. So it was here at the Madison Square Garden, one of the most important concerts of my career. But Jennifer, she held me, man. She got my back.”

In the film, Lopez plays famous singer Kat Valdez, who finds out her superstar fiancé — played by Maluma in his debut movie role — is cheating on her just before they’re about to wed before a massive audience. Maluma also co-wrote songs for the film’s soundtrack.

During his chat with host Jimmy Fallon, the “Hawái” hitmaker also reflected on turning 28 (which he celebrated in Aspen by pouring champagne on his head) and his plans to finally perform in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia this spring.

“The biggest concert of my career is going to be on April 30,” he explained. “For the first time I’m going to perform in my hometown! After 10 years! I’m nervous, to be honest.”

Maluma also took the opportunity to show off his soccer skills for Fallon, bouncing a soccer ball on his head for the late night show audience.

Last month, Maluma released a new single, “Cositas de la USA.” The song, produced by the Rude Boyz, marked Maluma’s first track since collaborating with Latin Grammy Award-winners Grupo Firme on “Cada Quien.”

Marry Me is in theaters Feb. 14.