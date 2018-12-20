‘Make Music Winter’ Details December Events With Caroling, Parades

The Make Music Day festival unveiled a slate of parades, caroling and other festivities for Make Music Winter, to be held in cities across the country December 21st. The seasonal offshoot of the annual June event will take place in over 25 cities, including New York City, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Long Beach, California, Provo, Utah, Salem Oregon and Springfield, Pennsylvania. Events will be free and open to people of all ages and musical abilities.

New York City is set to host a handful of events, including a musical parade that will start in Manhattan, continue on the Staten Island ferry and wrap in the Staten Island neighborhood of St. George. Meanwhile, composer Patrick Grant has programmed an electric guitar parade that will take place in the streets of NYC and Roosevelt, Utah.

Elsewhere, Pittsburgh and Fort Lauderdale will boast ukulele cavalcades, while multiple cities will host “Bell by Bell” parades. During these events, participants will be given color-coded handbells, which they’ll ring when the conductors raise either a red or green flag.

Fittingly, Make Music Winter will feature a handful of holiday-themed events. Classic Christmas carols will be performed in the streets of Crystal Lake, Illinois, Meridian, Idaho, Long Beach, California and Pahokee, Florida. Salem, Oregon, meanwhile, will put its own spin on the caroling tradition with a concert featuring unusual holiday songs by artists like the Ramones and Blink-182.

A complete list of Make Music Winter events is available on the festival’s website.