Most Devoted Swifties Are Suburban, Millennial, and White, New Survey Finds

We’ll skip the Swiftisms and get straight to the point: the United States loves Taylor Swift. Like, across the board. According to a survey conducted by the Morning Consult, a market research company, 53% of adults living in the U.S. are fans of the Midnights singer.

Of those who are fans of Swift, 16% identified as an “avid” fans. In other words, 16 in every 100 people living in the U.S. is a Swiftie. (This writer included.) The study also provided a demographic breakdown of those who consider themselves “avid” fans and found that the majority of them (or should I say “us”?) identify as white, are millennials, and live in the suburbs.

According to the study, a whopping 74% are white; 52% are women; 45% are millennials; and 53% of those surveyed identify as living in the suburbs.

The survey was conducted with 2,204 U.S. adults between March 3 and 5. Of those, 365 fans self-identified as dedicated fans of Taylor Swift.

The report also found that 73% of those who considered themselves avid fans named Swift’s music as a “major driving force” behind their affinity for Swift. (Duh!) Half the surveyed pinned their affinity on her performances and music videos, while 42% thought her reliability made her a fave.

But which album do stans agree is her best? 1989, of course. You know, the album featuring songs like “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” Wildest Dreams,” and “Clean?” (Swift won Album of the Year at the Grammys for that one.) After 1989 comes Taylor Swift as the second favorite, Fearless as the third favorite, followed by Red. (Here’s Rob Sheffield’s ranking of her songs.)

The survey arrives just in time for the first stop of Swift's highly-anticipated (and Ticketmaster-breaking) Eras Tour this weekend in Swift City, Arizona. (The city of Glendale renamed itself for the occasion.) Ticket sales for the massive tour caused a huge commotion late last year after many stans were unable to secure tickets for the tour, and scalpers began selling entries for exorbitant prices.

The frustration with ticket prices may have to do with the income demographic of those who consider themselves avid fans of Swift since, according to the study, half of them have a household income of under $50,000. (And only 25% make more than $100,000 a year.)

With most of the country saying they’re fans of Swift, why hasn’t she performed at the Super Bowl? Swifties, let’s start manifesting.