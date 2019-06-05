Major Lazer, Skip Marley Pray to a New High Priest in ‘Can’t Take It From Me’ Video

Major Lazer debuted a new video for “Can’t Take It From Me” on Wednesday, featuring Skip Marley. The clip shows Marley and a crowd of worshippers paying their respects to the Major Lazer figure, or “the High Priest of Lazerism,” as a stone idol.

“The visuals were inspired by my garden in Walthamstow and the stories hidden in the paintings of Alberto del Poz,” said Irrum, the video’s director, in a statement. “I teamed up with the art poet Luis Luino for the production design, and it was shot by my good friend and frequent collaborator Andres Arochi.”

Major Lazer – helmed by DJs Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums – debuted their new live show at Governors Ball in New York this past weekend, with brand new visuals, dancers and a live percussion section. Skip Marley made an appearance to perform “Can’t Take It From Me” live for the first time.