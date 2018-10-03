Major Lazer Pledge Romantic Devotion on New Song ‘Loyal’

Major Lazer recruited Jamaican singer Kranium and Nigerian vocalist Kizz Daniel for their mellow new song “Loyal.” The frontmen trade lyrics about sex and romance over oceanic guitars and snapping programmed rhythms.”Give me lovin’/ Because I’m loyal to you, shorty,” they sing on the chorus.

Their accompanying video marks Major Lazer’s fourth collaboration with South African director Adriaan Louw, following “Tied Up,” “Orkant/Balance Pon It” and “All My Life.” The clip features Daniel dancing on the streets, Kranium in the recording studio and random people swimming and surfing. In a YouTube comment for the visual, Major Lazer wrote, “Senegal is the lion country where the youth are fearless.”

Major Lazer launched a brief African tour on September 29th in Johannesburg, South Africa. The genre-blurring trio recently premiered an Afrobeats mix including music from their collaborators and favorite musicians throughout the continent.

The group released “Love Life,” a collaborative track with singer-rapper Azaryah, in November 2017. That song followed their Know No Better EP, which features Travis Scott, Camila Cabello and Migos’ Quavo on the title cut.