Major Lazer, Khalid Team Up for Heartbroken New Song ‘Trigger’

Major Lazer and Khalid use a gunshot as a breakup metaphor on their reflective new song, “Trigger.”

“It’s obvious that you’re already gone/So unleash your weapon, aim it at my chest,” Khalid sings over the group’s simmering synths and minimal electronics. “If our love is a drug, you’re the one with the trigger/Shoot me down, shoot me down/I don’t wanna remember you.”

The brief track — two verses, two choruses — builds to a wordless hook of trendy, pitch-shifted vocals and a stuttering dance beat.

“Trigger” appears on the upcoming soundtrack to PlayStation 4 game Death Stranding, out November 7th. The album also features appearances from Chvrches (“Death Stranding”), Bring Me the Horizon and the Neighbourhood, among others.

Major Lazer — who recently appeared alongside Beyoncé on her song “Already” from the companion album to The Lion King — have yet to announce a release date for their upcoming fourth LP, Lazerism. They’ve released three singles throughout the year: “Can’t Take It From Me” (featuring Skip Marley), “Make It Hot” (with Anitta) and “Que Calor” (featuring J Balvin and El Alfa).

In late July, Major Lazer performed at group member Diplo’s Super Mega Ultra Giant Mad Decent Block Party Festival, which also featured Billie Eilish, Major Lazer, G-Eazy, Miguel, Pusha T and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.