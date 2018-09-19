Major Lazer Honor South Africa With New Song, Video ‘Okrant/Balance Pon It’

Major Lazer recruited South African singer Babes Wodumo for their booming new song “Orkant/Balance Pon It,” highlighted by auto-tuned choruses, whirring synth lines and frenetic EDM drops.

The group paired the rhythmic track with a vibrant video filmed in Durban, South Africa that shows ordinary people dancing on city streets and buses, in classrooms and schoolyards.

The trio premiered the song and clip along with a new Afrobeats mix that features music from their inspirations and collaborators throughout the continent. Major Lazer are set to launch a fall African tour on September 29th in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“Orkant/Balance Pon It” follows a streak of Major Lazer singles over the past year, including “All My Life” (featuring Nigerian vocalist Burna Boy) and “Love Life” (with Trinidadian singer-rapper Azaryah). In 2017, the group issued their Know No Better EP, which includes guest spots from Travis Scott, Camila Cabello and Migos’ Quavo on the title-track.