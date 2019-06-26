Major Lazer, Anitta Throw Summer Bash in ‘Make It Hot’ Video

Anitta and the members of Major Lazer don their best leopard-print outfits and throw a huge summer party in the new video for “Make It Hot.” Directed by Jovan Todorovic, the clip takes the dancehall influence of the Spanish-language song and puts it in its natural habitat: The tropics.

Major Lazer previously released a lyric video for the song, as well as music videos for their Skip Marley collaboration “Can’t Take It From Me” and their Tove Lo collaboration “Blow That Smoke.” Diplo, who helms the DJ collective, has stated that due to his ongoing collaborations with Mark Ronson (as Silk City) and Labrinth and Sia (as LSD), the next Major Lazer album will be the group’s last, adding that the album will feature “a bunch of stuff you haven’t heard like that we made the last ten years. Next year marks our last album, so we got a lot of stuff in between now and then.”