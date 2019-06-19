×
Major Lazer, Anitta Unveil Summer-Ready Dancehall Track ‘Make It Hot’

New song shouts out Jennifer Lopez, arrives with animated lyric video

EDM trio Major Lazer and Brazilian singer Anitta have unveiled their new summer dancehall track, “Make It Hot.”

The song, which also carries influences of reggae hip-hop and even gives a shoutout to Jennifer Lopez (“Y que soy del blocke también como Jenny”), arrives with an animated lyric video that shows the Major Lazer character reaching spiritual enlightenment, a common theme in recent ML releases.

Major Lazer previously collaborated with Skip Marley and released a video for “Can’t Take It From Me,” as well as with Tove Lo on “Blow That Smoke.” Diplo has stated that the group’s next album will be their last. “I think so, because I got [these] other side projects, like LSD with Sia and Silk City [with Mark Ronson],” he said, adding that the album will feature “a bunch of stuff you haven’t heard like that we made the last ten years. Next year marks our last album, so we got a lot of stuff in between now and then.”

