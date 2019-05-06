Maisie Williams Collaborates With Alice Phoebe Lou For ‘Galaxies’ Video

Although Maisie Williams has been busy slaying baddies on Game of Thrones, the actress (and recent Rolling Stone cover star) found time to join up with South African singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou for an artsy music video. The collaborative project, helmed by Majestic Casual, was filmed at the Zeiss Planetarium in Berlin last September and directed by Anouk Rhode.

In the video, Williams delivers an opening spoken word message before Lou and her band perform a live session. “There’ll be no humans elsewhere; only here, only on this small planet,” Williams says, shadowed in red and blue light inside the planetarium. “We are a rare as well as an endangered species. Every one of us is, in the cosmic perspective, precious. If a human disagrees with you, let him live. In a hundred billion galaxies, you’ll not find another.”

“Galaxies” comes off Lou’s most recent album, Paper Castles, which dropped in March. Lou told Harper’s Bazaar that the Zeiss Planetarium felt like the right spot for this video, saying, “Making this session was really special to me, from putting together a concept with Maisie and Majestic Casual, to finally having the magic of the planetarium shows on film. Over the years I’ve enjoyed collaborating with different artists from varying disciplines and this was a beautiful meeting of minds.”

In an Instagram from last year Williams noted, “Thank you to these talented people for taking us on a journey during their live performances at the planetarium.”