Mahalia, Rico Nasty Wreak Some Havoc on an Ex in Video for ‘Jealous’

British singer Mahalia and Rico Nasty have teamed up for a new song, “Jealous.”

“Jealous” boasts a booming beat that provides the perfect anchor for Mahalia and Rico Nasty to unspool some slick kiss-off bars with deceptively sweet vocal performances. “Hm, I’m going crazy,” Mahalia sings on the hook. “Think you know me but you never made me/Hm, cannot play me/I’ve been bad from when I was a baby.”

“‘Jealous’ was born pretty fast after chatting,” Mahalia said in a statement (via DIY Mag). “It was a weird time… I was dealing with friends being super unsupportive about decisions I was making and I was struggling with navigating that. I’m really proud and excited about what came out in this song and I hope people love it in the same way we did when we wrote it. Rico Nasty is a badass and one of my favorite artists so getting her to feature was a huge moment for me!”

The video for “Jealous,” directed by Melody Maker, uses the song as the soundtrack for some ex-boyfriend revenge. Maker said he wanted the clip to recall 1998 film Belly, and it finds Mahalia and Rico hacking all the appliances in a man’s home and wreaking a bit of havoc.

Mahalia’s most recent album, Love and Compromise, was released back in 2019, while last May she released an EP, Isolation Tapes. Rico Nasty, meanwhile, released her debut album, Nightmare Vacation, last December.