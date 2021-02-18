 Mahalia Taps Rico Nasty for New Song 'Jealous' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Kings of Leon Release Video for New Song 'Echoing'
Home Music Music News

Mahalia, Rico Nasty Wreak Some Havoc on an Ex in Video for ‘Jealous’

Clip for U.K. singer’s latest song recalls Hype Williams’ 1998 film, Belly

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

British singer Mahalia and Rico Nasty have teamed up for a new song, “Jealous.”

“Jealous” boasts a booming beat that provides the perfect anchor for Mahalia and Rico Nasty to unspool some slick kiss-off bars with deceptively sweet vocal performances. “Hm, I’m going crazy,” Mahalia sings on the hook. “Think you know me but you never made me/Hm, cannot play me/I’ve been bad from when I was a baby.”

“‘Jealous’ was born pretty fast after chatting,” Mahalia said in a statement (via DIY Mag). “It was a weird time… I was dealing with friends being super unsupportive about decisions I was making and I was struggling with navigating that. I’m really proud and excited about what came out in this song and I hope people love it in the same way we did when we wrote it. Rico Nasty is a badass and one of my favorite artists so getting her to feature was a huge moment for me!”

The video for “Jealous,” directed by Melody Maker, uses the song as the soundtrack for some ex-boyfriend revenge. Maker said he wanted the clip to recall 1998 film Belly, and it finds Mahalia and Rico hacking all the appliances in a man’s home and wreaking a bit of havoc.

Mahalia’s most recent album, Love and Compromise, was released back in 2019, while last May she released an EP, Isolation Tapes. Rico Nasty, meanwhile, released her debut album, Nightmare Vacation, last December.

 

In This Article: Mahalia, Rico Nasty

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.