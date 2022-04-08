Maggie Rogers Surrenders to Love in ‘That’s Where I Am’

Maggie Rogers makes a commitment to the one she loves in new song “That’s Where I Am.” It’s the first single from her sophomore album, Surrender, which arrives July 29 via Capitol. The video for the track will drop on Friday. It was shot in New York and features some famous cameos.

In the bouncy song Rogers cowrote and produced with Kid Harpoon, she tells the story of a love interest that makes her “wish we could do this forever” though “mistakes were made.” Handclapped rhythms accent the tale of friendship turning into something more.

“It all works out in the end/Wherever you go/That’s where I am,” she sings on the buoyant chorus. “Boulders turn into sand/Wherever you go/That’s where I am.”

The follow-up to her impressive 2019 major label debut Heard It in a Past Life, Surrender was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios near Bath, England, and her parents’ garage.

In an album trailer, Rogers discusses Surrender. “For a long time I fought it. Resisted. Held up my fists, wanted it on my terms, in my way,” Rogers says in the clip. “This is the story of what happened when I finally gave in. When I felt it all. When I finally let go… I found peace in distortion. A chaos I could control.”