Maggie Rogers Maps ‘Summer of ’23’ Tour, Skirts Bots and Fees With Box Office Presale

Maggie Rogers just wrapped a North American tour in support of her 2022 LP Surrender, but the singer-songwriter has already plotted another amphitheater trek for this summer.

The Summer of ’23 tour kicks off July 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and hits outdoor venues nationwide over the next three weeks, concluding August 17 in Troutdale, Oregon. Along the way, Rogers will also visit Forest Hills Stadium, Red Rocks, and the Hollywood Bowl and make festival appearances at Newport Folk, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands.

Soccer Mommy will serve as the special guest for the first half of the trek, while Alvvays will open the second half.

In an era of Ticketmaster criticism over extra fees, Rogers has also announced that fans can purchase tickets with a reduced surcharge directly from some of the venues’ box office for one day only.

“In an effort to eliminate bots and lower fees — i’m going analog. come buy a ticket like it’s 1965,” Rogers tweeted Thursday. “I’ll be in person selling tix at music hall of williamsburg tomorrow for the forest hills show. see you there!”

Rogers is also among the artists playing $44 per-ticket shows at Washington, D.C.’s new venue the Atlantis, with her gig set for Sept. 29.

July 24 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

July 25 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater *

July 27 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium *

July 28 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival

July 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center *

July 31 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point *

August 3 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

August 5 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

August 6 – St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

August 9 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

August 10 – Orem, UT – UCCU Center #

August 11-12 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival

August 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl #

August 16 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater #

August 17 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield #

September 29 – Washington, D.C. – The Atlantis

* with Soccer Mommy

# with Alvvays