Maggie Rogers Professes Devotion in New Song ‘Love You for a Long Time’

Maggie Rogers has unveiled her new single, “Love You for a Long Time.” The single follows the singer-songwriter’s release of her major label debut, Heard It in a Past Life, in January.

“Love You for a Long Time” details falling in love in the opening refrain. “I saw your face and I knew it was a sign/And I still think about that moment all of the time,” she sings over a winsome guitar melody, while the chorus professes longterm devotion. “And in the morning when I’m waking up/I swear that you’re the first thing that I’m thinking of/I feel it in my body/Know it in my mind,” she sings. “Oh I, I’m gonna love you for a long time.”

Rogers, whose breakout hit “Alaska” made waves when a video of her presenting it to Pharrell Williams at NYU went mega-viral in 2016, is fresh off garnering a Best New Artist Grammy nomination. The Grammy nod was announced on Wednesday morning, adding to a growing list of career highlights for the 25-year-old artist. “If I could write down all of the big bucket-list check marks, all the career goals kind of happened,” she told Rolling Stone in October.