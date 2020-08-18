 Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges Deliver Moving Performances at 2020 DNC - Rolling Stone
Watch Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges Help Kick Off the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Bruce Springsteen lends the “The Rising” to new video package boosting soon-to-be nominee Joe Biden

Jon Blistein

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 17: In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Maggie Rogers performs to the virtual convention August 17, 2020. The 2020 Democratic National Convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images)

Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges helped open the 2020 Democratic National Convention with a pair of moving, socially distanced performances.

Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges delivered the opening-night performances at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which kicked off Monday, August 17th.

While the actual Democratic delegates are still in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as planned, most of the convention — including speeches and performances — is being held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So far, that’s allowed for some unique set-ups, with Rogers choosing a particularly scenic spot in Scarborough, Maine, for her performance.

With just her acoustic guitar, Rogers performed a stripped-down version of her song “Back in My Body,” off her 2019 debut album, Heard It in a Past Life, on a rocky coast with waves crashing in the background. Rogers’ performance was interspersed with photos of frontline workers, families and neighbors coming together during the pandemic. Befitting the locale, Rogers was introduced by Maine’s Democratic Senate candidate Sara Gideon, who is trying to unseat long-time Republican Susan Collins.

Bridges, meanwhile, shared a rooftop performance of his new song  “Sweeter” alongside jazz saxophonist Terrace Martin. “Sweeter” carries a message about breaking the cycle of systemic racism and oppression and it was released back in June amid protests following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The first night of the DNC also featured a new video package in support of soon-to-be Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden soundtracked to Bruce Springsteen’s 2002 song, “The Rising.” The clip features a mix of footage from the recent protests over racial injustice, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic, combined with portraits of an array of Americans.

Along with the performances from Rogers and Bridges and the Springsteen video, the first night of the DNC featured Stephen Stills and Billy Porter teaming up for a cover of the classic Buffalo Springfield song, “For What It’s Worth.” Additional performers set to appear during the convention include Billie Eilish, John Legend, the Chicks and Jennifer Hudson.

In This Article: Democratic National Convention, Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers

