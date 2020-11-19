Maggie Rogers Performs ‘It’s Nighttime’ on ‘Sesame Street’

Maggie Rogers appears as one of the guest stars on the latest season of Sesame Street, performing a song about nocturnal creatures called “It’s Nighttime.”

Rogers shows up during a backyard camping trip for Elmo, Abby, Rudy, and Charlie, who are in search of some marshmallows that went missing. While the Muppets try to solve the mystery of the missing sweet treats, Rogers teaches a musical lesson about all the other species that come out at night.

“See the little raccoons running free/They like to run around like a family,” she sings, while Oscar the Grouch, staying true to his character, shoos the animals away. Other nighttime friends include a “wise old owl” with a saxophone, coyotes, and chirping crickets.

Rogers is one of several musical guests appearing on Sesame Street Season 51, which will air a new episode every Thursday on HBO Max and will premiere on PBS Kids in fall 2021. Hailee Steinfeld will join the Sesame Street cast next Thursday, November 26th, to perform a new song for the show, “I Wonder, What If, Let’s Try,” that will also appear in future episodes. Additional celebrity guests include Issa Rae (Thursday, December 10th), Stephen and Ayesha Curry (Thursday, March 25th), Billy Porter (Thursday, April 1st), and Kelsea Ballerini (Thursday, June 17th).